Tunis/Tunisia — Three people succumbed to the coronavirus in El Kef over the past 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 632 since the pandemic began, the local health directorate said.

The region also reported 89 more infections from 194 tests, pushing the count to 18,135, including 17,000 recoveries.

The number of patients staying in local hospitals dropped to 69, including 14 in ICU.