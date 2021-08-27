Sudan: President Sisi Stresses Support for Sudan Over Floods

27 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has stressed Egypt's support for Sudan over the floods that hit a number of Sudanese states.

In a phone call with head of Sudan's ruling council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sisi offered Egypt's condolences to the government and people of Sudan over the victims of the floods caused by torrential rains.

Al-Burhan, for his part, expressed his appreciation of President Sisi's condolences that reflect the strength of Egyptian-Sudanese relations at the official and popular levels, Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said.

MENA

