Nigeria: Declare Emergency On Security, Ekiti Lawmaker Tells Buhari

A lawmaker in Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency declare the state of emergency in the security sector of the country.

Aribasoye, who represents Ikole constituency II, said it was time for government to act appropriately in order to checkmate the activities of the bandits, whom he described as terrorists.

The lawmaker spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday while reacting to the Tuesday's attack by gunmen on the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Condemning the killing and abduction of military officers, he said, "It is time for government to declare a state of emergency on security because when you look at everything, the economy, health, education and every sector depends on security.

Speaking on the activities of the assembly over the last two years, Aribasoye said over 60 bills had been passed into laws, of which he sponsored 4 of the 13 private membership bills.

He listed his constituency projects to include sinking of boreholes and grading of local roads, among others across 11 communities.