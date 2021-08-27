Nigeria Wins Election Into Global Postal Union's Highest Councils

27 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Nigeria has won an election into the Council of Administration (CA) and Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Nigeria emerged victorious Thursday at the ongoing 27th session of UPU Congress in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, after defeating other countries.

Prior to Thursday's victory, Nigeria had not been a member of any council of the universal postal union since 2012.

"The elections into the two most important organs of the UPU is a great achievement for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari", the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who oversees the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), said.

Pantami is one of the Nigerian delegations at the Congress.

The Post Master General, Dr Ismail Adewusi, and other top officials of NIPOST are also on the FG delegation.

With this development, Nigeria will continue to play a very active role in advancing postal innovation across the world, the minister added.

He said the digital transformation of NIPOST will also continue to improve service delivery to the millions of Nigerians who patronise NIPOST.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X