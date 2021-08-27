Nigeria Wins Election Into Global Postal Union's Highest Councils

Nigeria has won an election into the Council of Administration (CA) and Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Nigeria emerged victorious Thursday at the ongoing 27th session of UPU Congress in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, after defeating other countries.

Prior to Thursday's victory, Nigeria had not been a member of any council of the universal postal union since 2012.

"The elections into the two most important organs of the UPU is a great achievement for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari", the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who oversees the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), said.

Pantami is one of the Nigerian delegations at the Congress.

The Post Master General, Dr Ismail Adewusi, and other top officials of NIPOST are also on the FG delegation.

With this development, Nigeria will continue to play a very active role in advancing postal innovation across the world, the minister added.

He said the digital transformation of NIPOST will also continue to improve service delivery to the millions of Nigerians who patronise NIPOST.