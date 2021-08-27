Nigeria: Channels TV Anchors Spend Hours in DSS Custody Over Anti-Buhari Interview

Operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) quizzed two anchors of Channels Television, Chamberlain Usoh and Kayode Okikiolu, for hours on Thursday over an interview with Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom aired by the platform on Tuesday.

They were later released by the secret police at about 7pm.

A senior official of the service told Daily Trust that they were invited after a petition was submitted against by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

It was also gathered that the service queried them about an interview granted by a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, who alleged that there are Boko Haram sponsors in the cabinet of Buhari.

The official added that the presenters, who were accompanied by their lawyer, were questioned for not cautioning the governor while making "inciting and divisive statements."

He noted that before their release last night, they were asked to make a commitment that such a scenario won't repeat itself again.

But it was learnt that the duo refused to make any commitment, arguing that they were just employees of the television station, and as such they were not empowered to make any commitment on behalf of the company.

The spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya also denied the arrest of the television anchors, but he did not state whether the secret police truly invited them for questioning.

"This is false and misleading. Fake news peddlers should shun the act," Afunanya said in a terse statement sent journalists last night.

Daily Trust recalls that Ortom, who was a guest on the TV programme on Tuesday morning had among other things said, "Mr President is pushing me to think that what they say about him, that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true because it is very clear that he wants to fulanise but he is not the first Fulani president.