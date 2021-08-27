Nigeria: We'll Make an Example of You, Presidency Warns Betrayers

Less than two months after administering oath of office on its officials, the presidency has warned them against betrayal of trust.

Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, gave the warning at the inauguration of the State House Anti- Corruption and Transparency Unit on Thursday.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) floated the unit.

In a statement, the State House Deputy Director (Information), Abiodun Oladunjoye, quoted Umar as saying the presidency will not hesitate to make an example of staff who breach trust.

"We expect that the ACTU State House team that is being inaugurated today will not betray our trust and confidence, otherwise we shall be compelled to make an example of you in the event of any erring behaviour. I think that's where we start from today."

"On our part, the management will lead by example; We are making this commitment today and hold ourselves to high standards of behaviour so that ACTU doesn't have to worry itself about looking at the side of management," he was quoted to have said.

Umar, while congratulating the members of the Unit, said they were chosen out of the staff of the State House specifically because of their integrity and their effort in service delivery.

He added that they are expected to "assist the institution to confirm by way of continuous advocacy, reporting and where necessary, enforcement and sanction.

"The subject of good governance is straightforward and it's all about playing the game by the rules. For me, that's the bottom line. Government activities are governed by rules and at the entry point, every one of us around this table was given basic training.

"That includes understanding the Public Service Rules, as well as the Financial Regulations, and every one of us ought to, and is expected to apply the rules and be guided by them in all our transactions." He, therefore, wished them luck in their assignment.

The Chairman of ICPC who was represented by the Director, System Studies, ICPC, Abbia Udofia, im his remarks said the creation of ACTUs in Ministries, Departments and Agencies was initiated by the ICPC in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in 2001 as part of preventive methods in monitoring, identifying and addressing lapses in the operational systems of government establishments.

"The inauguration of the State House ACTU, is a further testament and commitment of the State House management to being at the forefront of driving the broader anti-corruption initiatives of the Federal Government."

The members who were newly inaugurated include Gaji Usman, Hadiza Haruna-Tanko, Ubi Sunday, Ayoola Olurin, Omezi Onyema, Hadiza Musa and Usman Mohammed.