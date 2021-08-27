Nigeria: Ugandan University Inaugurates Jonathan As New Chancellor

Kano — A former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has been inaugurated as the new Chancellor of Cavendish University in Kampala, Uganda.

The inauguration held during the 10th convocation ceremony of the university in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

Jonathan shared the news and photos of the event on his verified Facebook account.

He wrote, "I am pleased to have been formally inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda and to have performed my first official function in that capacity at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the University today in Kampala, Uganda.

"I congratulate the new graduands and urge them to deploy their knowledge towards positively impacting people, building a community of reformers and improving the society."

Jonathan replaced a former president of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa, who also replaced Dr Kenneth Kaunda, a former President of Zambia.

