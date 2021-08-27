Tanzania: Samia Appoints New Tantrade DG

27 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Latifa Mohamed Khamisi to a position of Director General of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade).

Prior to her appointment, Ms Latifa was the Deputy Director General of TanTrade.

Ms Khamis is covering a vacuum left by the former TanTrade boss Edwin Rutageruka, who was appointed the ambassador and transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday said that the appointment of Ms Khamis started on August 23, 2021.

TanTrade was established by Parliament Act No. 4 of 2009 and commenced on September 3, 2010 (GN No 338).

Its establishment followed a repeal of the Act of Parliament No. 15 of 1973 that established the Board of Internal Trade (BIT) and the Act of Parliament No. 5 of 1978 that established the Board of External Trade (BET).

It is a statutory organ vested with regulatory, executive, advisory and consultative power of developing and promoting both internal and external trade in Tanzania.

