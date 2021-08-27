Tanzania: Samia Stresses Multilateral Ties

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to maintain and enhance its multilateral cooperation with other nations.

President Samia made the remarks yesterday, when receiving credentials of five Ambassadors who have been appointed to represent their countries to Tanzania at the Dar es Salaam State House.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia said Tanzania would continue taking further its multilateral cooperation for the greater benefits of all parties, assuring the new envoys of a total cooperation from her administration.

A list of ambassadors who submitted their credentials to President Samia include Martin Klepetko (Republic of Czech), Maria Alejandra (Chile) and Pavel Vziantkin of Belarus. Others are Luke Williams (Australia) and Monica Lindo from Colombia.

All the envoys are residing in Nairobi, Kenya.

For their part, the diplomats commended President Samia for her good leadership, assuring her of their cooperation throughout their tenure of service.

On Wednesday, President Samia also received credentials from five new diplomats.

Ambassadors who presented their credentials with their countries in brackets include Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Nigeria), Binaya Srikanta Pradhan of India and Wiebe Jakob De Boer (Netherlands).

Others are Madina Diaby Kassamba Ganou of Burkina Faso, who resides in Nairobi, Kenya and Gaussou Toure of Guinea who resides in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As usual, upon arrival at the State House, the diplomats were welcomed with the National anthems of their home countries and that of Tanzania, before they proceeded inside to sign the guest book and hold conversation with the President.

Currently, Tanzania foreign policy is based on economic diplomacy as an alternative development tool to spur prosperity in-house through trade, investments, tourism, technology adaptation, joint ventures and twinning arrangements.

The policy has also been stipulated in the third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III) that was launched in June, this year.

The government sees economic diplomacy as a significant aspect of the country's economic endeavors geared at realising domestic needs and priorities sought to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

According to the FYDP III document, regional and international cooperation provide opportunities for the resolution of economic and political disagreements, and for attracting investment.

The implementation of the plan will see Tanzania continue to strengthen its foreign policy through adoption and implementation of approved regional and international development frameworks.

Key interventions include developing and implementing a strategic framework for political and economic diplomacy.

The country also looks to strengthen and expand cooperation and participation in regional and international development and to construct and rehabilitate Tanzania's embassies' buildings abroad.

In implementing its strategic implementation of political diplomacy, Tanzania looks to increase the number of bilateral, regional and international meetings participated from 50 in 2019/2020 to 250 in 2025.

The government also wants to increase the number of Tanzanians involved in peacekeeping missions to 3,500 in 2025 from 2,303 in the year 2019/2020.

Opening ten new embassies and six new consulates abroad is another target in the Third Five-Year Development Plan.

The government also looks to conduct 30 Joint Permanent Commissions (JPC) meetings in the year 2015 from five meetings conducted in the year 2019/2020.