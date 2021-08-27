Uganda: Olympian Leni Tips Girls On Achieving Their Dreams

When sprinter Shida Leni was a young girl, her dream was to become a prominent athlete.

Leni was the only sprinter in the 18-man line-up of athletes in Tokyo during the recently concluded Olympics and is looking forward to finding ways to help others pursue their dreams, on and off the field.

As one of the facilitators at the Tartan Burners Athletics Club (TBAC) girl empowerment camps, Leni said the power of a dream can help girls do incredible things.

Former national Javelin record holder Annet Kabasindi, who is also the sports tutor of Kampala International University and karate black belter Moreen Awori, were the other facilitators.

TBAC was established in 2014 to provide, among others, competition, training and community building through sports."Many dreams are not reached because people feel they don't have the support that they need or the tools and the resources," Leni said.

Voice of hope

Leni's mother was financially handicapped and wanted her daughter to go for a diploma instead of getting married early. But her means were limited as she stayed with her daughter selling food in an evening market in Arua Town.

Leni would make table cloths to supplement her mothers' income.

"She did not want me to get married even though we had a school fees problem. My dream was to reach university. That is when I started focusing on sports getting a bursary since high school," Leni said.

"Some of you may start feeling frustrated. You start having a boyfriend. But if you know what you want and be patient, you will achieve your dreams," she said.

An opportunity arose when she made the district team to the national championships in Namboole. She was a jack of all trades, participating in long jump and running 400 metres while she maintained her reputation as a netballer.

"When I crossed the Nile, I never looked back," she says.

In 2013, she was recruited by pensioners Sue and Kevin O'Connor, who are athletics enthusiasts. First, the couple, who gave her the training programmes, advised her to specialise in 400-metre races.

She has since gone on to break the national record in the 400 and 200 metres while also advancing her academic career earning her Masters in Counselling Psychology. She attributes this to faith, discipline and self-confidence.

"But still I am not happy with what I am. I still want to work hard," she says.

Children speak out

During the lockdown, children are experiencing a lot of pressure as they have a lot of free time. Promise Ritah Komuhindo, a Senior Four student said she has had to live with the fact that she is now 18 and still in O-Level.

"One time I cried because I am growing old. The breasts and hips are growing big and it is worrying me," she said.

Buzzing with hope

Continuity. Last week the activities resumed at community level with the first camp happening at Nyakasura Junior School grounds in Kabarole District.

More than 60 participants took part in the two-day camp which puts emphasis on basic athletics training, self-defence and empowerment talks.Roberts Egessa, a sports expert at Rainbow International and president of TBAC, was thrilled with the camp in Fort Portal City.