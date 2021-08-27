Uganda: Government Moots Law to Curb Social Media Misuse

The minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has said government is in the process of drafting a Bill which will, among others, punish persons who spread fake and illicit information.

Appearing before the Parliament's Committee of ICT, Mr Baryomunsi disclosed government plans to enact a law that will regulate the way in which Ugandans use social media.

The revelation came after the lawmakers on the committee chaired by Mr Moses Magogo (Budiope East) tasked the minister to explain what the government was doing to reduce 'wrong' and 'misuse' of social media.

"We are coming with a very firm and strong law to make sure that it restrains you and I from misusing social media platforms. Social media platforms should be used to communicate things which are positive but not to abuse, insult or communicate falsehoods," Dr Baryomunsi said.

He added: "And even when you receive false information, we shall make the law not to allow you not to just forward information which you know is false."

Dr Baryomunsi said the law will also go for those who forward prohibited content.

"We are going put restrictions which are aimed at ensuring that social media and other communication platforms are used for good purposes and not for danger," he said.

This, Dr Baryomunsi said, will close the gaps in the Computer Misuse Act, which he reasoned that has not done enough to regulate misuse of power held on social media.

He said the Bill will be drafted and tabled before the House before the end of the year.

However, some MPs expressed concern that the law on social media is a ploy to gag freedom of speech and expression.

The lawmakers also faulted the Ministry of ICT and the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) for dragging its feet on some media houses that operate below the minimum broadcasting standards. They mentioned programmes which broadcast illicit content.