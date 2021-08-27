Tanzania: World Vision Tanzania Donates Health Centre, Maternity Ward

RESIDENTS of Muleba district now have reason to smile, following a donation of health centre, maternity ward and Out-patient Ward (OPD) from the World Vision Tanzania.

The donated facilities will relieve the residents from sufferings of travelling long distance to seek health services at Rubya hospital.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Toba Nguvila, commended the World Vision Tanzania (WVT) for implementing various people-centred projects with financial support from the people of Germany, Canada and Switzerland.

"The government highly appreciates the support by World Vision Tanzania. On behalf of the government, I wholeheartedly thank the people of Germany, Canada and Switzerland for their support. The support has improved people's lives especially children and women," he said.

World Vision Izigo AP Programme Manager, Joseph Potino mentioned the completed projects including the construction of a Health Centre at Bugasha village, an Out-Patient Ward (OPD) at Bushekya village, in Muhutwe Ward and a Maternity Ward at Izigo Health Centre.

Elaborating, he said the goal of Izigo AP programme was to contribute to the government's efforts in improving health services for mothers and children.

"The programme has helped in improving the health of children and mothers, and in turn increased the number of primary school enrollment with more children who can read, write and numerate numbers.

The programme has transformed the livelihoods of communities in the four Wards namely Muhutwe, Izigo, Mayondwe and Katoke since it improved economic welfare and access to safe and clean water, he said.

Mr Potino further explained that since it was established in Tanzania in 1981, World Vision has been working to support children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice, It has become one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations in the country.

"Good health of a population is centre to the development of a nation since a healthy population lives longer and is more productive and contributes more to a nation's economy. Effective public health system from the grassroots level is important in providing care for the sick and putting in place measures that promote diseases preventive measures," he remarked.

He appealed to residents in the region to ensure that pregnant women attend clinic regularly to get necessary medical follow-ups.

In spite of the fact that various efforts have been made to extend primary health care coverage, particularly in rural areas, the lack of financial resources impedes the implementation of several health programmes.

Data shows that lack of affordable, quality health care continues to trap many in poverty. Globally, as many as 100 million people a year are pushed into poverty due to high health care costs and about 30 per cent of households in Africa and Asia have to borrow money or sell assets to pay for health services.