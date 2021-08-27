Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 184 New Infections and 148 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, this Thursday, 184 new infections, the recovery of 148 patients and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The data come in the daily bulletin which indicates the diagnosis of 122 cases in Luanda, 19 in Huambo, 13 in Bié, 11 in Lunda Sul, 5 in Benguela and Moxico, 4 in Lunda Norte, 2 in Cunene, 1 in Bengo, Cabinda and Cuando Cubango.

With ages ranging from 1 month to 84 years, the list consists of 101 males and 83 females.

The recovered ones, the bulletin reads, 70 are resident in Luanda, 26 in Moxico, 21 in Namibe, 11 in Cunene, 6 in Benguela, 5 in Lunda Sul and Huíla, 1 in Bié, Cuando Cubango, Cuanza Norte and Huambo, respectively.

The deaths, according to the report, were registered in Huíla, with 3, Cuando Cubango, Luanda and Lunda Sul with 1.

The labs processed 4,170 samples.

There are 136 hospitalized citizens in the treatment centers, 238 in institutional quarantine and 939 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Angola sums a total of 46,726 positive cases, with 1,182 deaths, 42,980 recovered and 2,561 active.

Regarding the current cases, there are 4 in critical conditions, 23 severe, 79 moderate, 30 mild and 2,425 asymptomatic.