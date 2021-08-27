Tanzania: Government Investigating Identity of Mombasa Suspect Alleged to Be Tanzanian

Dar es Salaam — The government has said it is closely following up the allegations that a suspect who was arrested on suspicion of terrorism in Kenya is of Tanzanian nationality.

A 35-year-old man, whom Kenyan police allege to be a Tanzanian national is one of two people arrested by Special Forces in Mombasa's Likoni channel in an interception of their plans to attack police station, port areas and supermarkets.

Speaking on Friday, August 27, Tanzania's High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr John Simbachawene said they are aware of the reports of the arrests but, they are still investigating to find out if he is really a Tanzanian.

He said since the incident various unconfirmed reports have emerged, as such, the embassy is following up before releasing an official statement that will either confirm or negate the suspect's Tanzanian ties.

"It is true that there is a case of suspects who were arrested and one of them is alleged to be Tanzanian," he said.

Simbachawene further added: "We want to provide light to the allegations that he is Tanzanian, more so because there are some rumours that he's a citizen of another country."

On Monday August 27, two people were arrested by Special Forces officers and Kenya's Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) while in a Toyota Probox attempting to carry out an attack.

The officers surrounded and launched an offence as the two suspects waited to board a ferry.

After they were arrested, the suspects were allegedly found in possession of two AK-47 rifles, cellphones and 150 rounds of ammunition.

However, Kenyan police is yet to release the names of the suspects for purposes of investigation.