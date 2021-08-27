Tanzania: Simba Rank Skyrockets to 14th

SIMBA have continued to dominate the East Africa football after scooping position 14 out of 40 on the latest best club rankings released by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

The Msimbazi Street giants have gathered 402 points to move up to 14th place beating a number of great clubs on the continent like AS Vita, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Previously, the Msimbazi Street Reds occupied 28th place meaning that they have climbed up 14 places which is a good news symbolising that the country's football is advancing.

The good performance shown by Simba last season in the CAF Champions League where they marched all the way into the quarter finals stage is the fuelling factor to see them doing well in the region.

Surely, they were on the verge to lift the champions league title for the first time in their and country's history only if they had managed to oust Kaizer Chiefs who progressed all the way into the finals.

As anticipated, Champions League winners Al Ahly have taken the commanding seat on the 40-team log with 1100 points in their bag and are seconded by Tunisia's Esperance.

Kenyan side Gor Mahia is 27th on the list with 259 points as such, only Simba and Gor Mahia have appeared on the 40-team chart to represent the EAC block.

However, the Msimbazi Street Reds still have another opportunity to stamp remarkable success in the upcoming Champions League as they have already stipulated that their aim is to venture into the semifinals.

To achieve that, the squad is still undergoing tense training programme in Morocco where they are progressing with their preseason camp until month end to ensure that once the season begin, the team should be ready to face any side.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is a good moment for Head Coach Didier Gomes to design the team's chemistry bearing in mind that they have new faces who needs proper guidance before heading into competitive clashes.

The Frenchman trainer has already tasted how good it feels to win titles with Simba as he clinched double domestic trophies last season which are the Mainland Premier League plus Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

With the Community Shield encounter pegged on September 25th between Simba and Young Africans, the game will help to provide a glimpse of what sort of 2021/22 season people should expect.

The two traditional rivals will each be willing to stamp victories on the day in order to lift the Community Shield silverware and begin the new season on the front pedal.

It will also help people to weigh on which side between them has done the business well on the transfer market.