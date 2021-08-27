Tanzania: Sitholizwe Mdlalose - Newly Appointed Vodacom Tanzania's Managing Director

27 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Vodacom Tanzania's Board of Directors chairman Judge Thomas Mihayo has announced the appointment of Sitholizwe Mdlalose as the new telecom's managing director.

The South Africa's national is replacing Hisham Hendi, who tendered his resignation early this month.

Sitholizwe joins the company from Vodacom South Africa (VSA) where he was the Finance Director since 2017.

Sitholizwe has previously held various roles in the Vodacom Group including that of Interim Chief Finance Officer as well as Chief Finance Officer of Vodacom Group's International Business.

Prior to joining Vodacom Group, he worked with Vodafone Group for more than 6 years holding senior roles within the Group.

He has more than 19 years of finance, management and consulting experience, of which 13 have been in telecommunications across both emerging and developed markets.

He holds a Bachelors of Accounting Science (BCompt) degree from the University of South Africa.

Sitholizwe is a qualified accountant (ACCA) and has completed a Senior Executive Programme Africa at Harvard Business School.

