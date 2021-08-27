Tanzania: Include Eye Medical Care in NHIF Package-RC

THE Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Stephen Kagaigai has advised the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to include eye treatment and care in the institution's benefit package, as mentioned in the National Medical Manual.

Mr Kagaigai issued the advice recently during the launching of the Peek Mobile Phone Technology Optical Treatment project, which was held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

The project is implemented by the KCMC Zonal Referral Hospital in collaboration with the Germany- based organisation, Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM).

"I have been informed that this project will benefit the society by reaching more people.So in order to be sustainable, it is better that optical treatment services be included in NHIF packages," said Dr Kagaigai.

Mr Kagaigai commended CBM who are the main sponsors of the project as well as the KCMC hospital for their collaborations in running the project, which he said complimented the government's ongoing efforts meant to provide good and quality healthcare services to residents.

Speaking during the event, KCMC CEO Prof Gilead Masenga said the project was expected to be implemented for three years from 2020 through 2022.

"The activities of this project started officially on April 12, 2021 and in the first four months positive results have begun to be seen," he said.

He said the achievements so far, includes the presence of 28 service provision centres which have all been connected to the peek technology related systems, as well as an increase in the number of trainees from 40 to 57," he added.

He explained that out of the 208,000 persons who were tested, more than 4,100 people have already received the services, of which 4,007 were diagnosed with eye related challenges.

He added that at least 639 patients benefited from professional eye treatments and care at KCMC Zonal Referral Hospital and Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital, of which 46 patients underwent cataract surgery".

Earlier, CBM Resident Director in Tanzania, Ms Nesia Mahenge said that the institution partnered with KCMC and the government through its Ministry of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children in establishing various health related projects including the Peek Optical, which she said its main goal was to improve health services for all citizens in the country.