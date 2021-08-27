Tanzania: Broadcasters Urged to Be More Innovative

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Dr Jim Yonazi has stressed on the need for broadcasters to be more innovative in order to increase efficiency in service provision.

Dr Yonazi made the remark here yesterday at the opening of a communication service stakeholders' meeting aimed at collecting their views on amendments of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA).

He said that consumers depend on broadcasters innovations to have best services both in content and quality of the programmes and visibility.

Dr Yonazi further said that, the amendments are aimed at having the best modality in the country's broadcast sector taking into account the market needs and demands.

However, he added that the revision will be in the areas of licensing, online content, digital broadcasting, broadcasting infrastructure as well as radio and television content.

He was optimistic that the amendment will set in place a vibrant broadcasting industry which will improve services noting that, innovation is a key to the best and quality of what consumers get at the end.

"Let us use the meeting to have the best recommendations that will improve the amendments to the best of ourselves" he insisted.

Dr Yonazi said the broadcasting industry is key for the national economy, thus, the amendments among others aimed at not only improving services, but also give consumers products that will add value to their welfare.