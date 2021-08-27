Tanzania: Erb Registers Over 30,000 Engineers

THE Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has registered a total of 31,729 engineers, calling for more efforts to encourage students to pursue science subjects, so the country can produce enough engineers to serve the industrial economy.

Registrar of the Board, Eng Patrick Barozi, noted that the current number of engineers is still low to meet the country's demands since the country has reached the middle income status.

"Colleges should focus on motivating students to study engineering courses to increase number of professionals in the field," Eng Barozi said on Wednesday during Young Engineers Forum 2021.

Over 500 young engineers attended the forum held in Dar es Salaam with a theme: 'Opportunities and Challenges for Young Engineers Towards Innovation and Forth Industrial Revolution.'

It aimed at discussing issues of engineering profession and expose to the public what the young engineers were capable of doing and connect them with engineering companies to enable them get job opportunities.

The forum was also intended to motivate innovations among young engineers, according to Eng Barozi.

"The forum is also a platform to remind young engineers of doing their jobs by adhering to professional ethics," he stated.

On his part, Chairman of the ERB, Prof Ninatubu Lema, argued that it was necessary to build capacity among young engineers because the group is still energetic and can do a lot of things.

He counseled the group to ensure that they invest in upgrading their skills and look for opportunities in the market.

"Serve the public with confidence and trust. Be very serious on what you doing," he said, adding: "I can see a bright future for young engineers since the government now has improved environment to more participation of local engineers in implementation of development projects."

One of upcoming engineers, Gershan Sanga, who attended the forum, cited lack of capital as one of challenges hindering the young engineers from creating their employments.