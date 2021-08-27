Tanzania: Twiga Stars Hail President Samia's Support

THE National women soccer side, Twiga Stars, have commended President Samia Suluhu for her support to the country's women soccer development.

Speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Twiga Stars players showed their support to the President whom they said has been doing well as both the Vice-President and the President of Tanzania.

Twiga Stars, coached by Bakari Shime and Edna Lema, is preparing for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Eritrea and COSAFA tournament where they go as invited members.

Speaking to reporters, an official from Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA), Zena Chande, noted they are grateful to President Samia for supporting and giving priority to women's football.

"President Samia has been our supporter for a long time, and she has been fighting for us. If you can recall, a few days ago, she announced to sponsor women CECAFA tournament in the club level," said Chande.

One national team player, Ester Mabanza said, she was grateful to President Samia's support and said they feel indebted to her contribution.

"The team qualified for African nation's Under-20, and winning the COSAFA tournament, will be the only way to pay the debt," said Mabanza.

Another player, Janeth Pangamwene said they are grateful to President Samia efforts because, without her efforts in developing women football, they would not have achieved what they have achieved and thus, they call upon stakeholders to continue giving the team support since that will add the value.