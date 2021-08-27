Liberia: Return My U.S.$ 20k and My Jeep

....Bility Tells Sen. Dillon

Opposition Liberty Party a constituent of the Corroborating Political Parties (CPP) internal conflict is depending on a daily basis.

Recently the political leader of the Party and chairman of the CPP, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence wrote a communication to the National Elections Commission on allegation of tempering with the party's constitution.

According to reports, the NEC is presently mitigating the party's constitution conflict with both the party's chairman and other top executive of the selection process for the CPP stander bearer for the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections.

On a local media recently , Montserrado County senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who is also the vice chairman for Political Party Affairs described the Party's National Chairman Musa Bility as black mailer (BM).

He furthered that Mr. Bility is also a Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) operative within their party and that of the CPP whose quest is to indirectly take the LP to the CDC.

Senator Dillon indicated that Chairman Bility is a crosier, stressing that every money that he Bility has, is BM money among others.

But in reaction on Spoon Talk Night Show Tuesday August 24, 2021 the Liberty Party Chairman, Musa Bility alleged that he gave US$20 thousand to Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon.

He requested Senator Dillon to muster the courage to return his US$20k that he allegedly gave to him during his campaign period.

Bility said at the time Montserrado County Senator developed the ambition to contest in 2019 following the death of late Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, Dillon reached out to him bagging him for support.

Bility disclosed that he inquired from Senator Dillon his financial capability to enter the senatorial race and he was informed by him (Dillon) that he had only one hundred United States Dollars.

According to Bility, with the assertion by Senator Dillon, he was touched immediately and decided to work with him- a process which led to he, Bility raising the amount of 20k and given to Senator Dillon including a jeep which he did not say what kind it was.

The LP Chairman told the public that since his money was good for Senator Dillon in 2019, and now is a BM money, then, let him (Dillon) return his car and money.

The Liberty Chairman did not hold back but said, Senator Dillon is an arrogant and double face person who is 'very fake and pretentious.' But Senator Dillon is yet to comment on this allegation.