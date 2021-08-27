Tunisia: Third Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day - Text Message Invites to Be Sent Friday

Tunis/Tunisia — Text message invites will be sent on Friday afternoon to target recipients in the third intensive vaccination day set for August 29, Health Director General and Intensive Vaccination Operations Coordinator Faycal Ben Salah said.

About 400 centres will be mobilised nationwide to this end from 7am to 7pm, he further told TAP.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to the 15-17 age bracket, while those aged 40 and over will get AstraZeneca.

Ben Salah said 73,000 young people in the 15-17 age group registered on Evax.tn platform untill August 27 (7 am), while the Health Ministry intended to call 475,000 people for the third intensive vaccination day.

The official added that 820,000 people registered on the platform and aged 40 and over will be summoned to get the vaccine on Sunday.

Nearly 8,000 healthcare professionals and volunteers in addition to 7,000 volunteers from civil society are mobilised to make of this third day a success.

Two intensive vaccination days were held last August 8 and 15. Over 1 million people were vaccinated.