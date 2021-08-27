Cameroon: 'We Need Continuous Collaboration On Trans-Border Security Concerns'

interview

General E.A. Ndagi, representative of Nigerian delegation leader to the Cameroon, Nigeria Trans-border Security Committee.

What is your appraisal of the just-ended 8th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Trans-border Security Committee in Abuja?

The events of the past few years have once more demonstrated the strong brotherly bond and fraternity between our two countries. I am particularly grateful that after robust and strong engagement, we have reached consensus on several pending issues on security challenges facing our two countries. The active involvement of the delegates in various sessions and personal experiences clearly enriched the quality of the session. Furthermore, the broad representative of delegates is an eloquent testimony of the interest both countries share on this all-important bilateral forum.

Where are we going to from here?

It was also reassuring to observe that new areas of cooperation were identified as well as the need to strengthen existing engagements for mutual security benefits. While we continue to address security concerns across the common borders which include a host of transnational organised crimes particularly terrorism and secessionist activities, it is necessary to intensify our efforts on confidence-building measures for the border communities. This can only be achieved by providing facilities to ensure their socio-economic wellbeing. This is the sure way of preventing border communities from being exploited into criminality. Meanwhile, in order to get the best results of our bilateral engagement, we must ensure the effective implementation of the resolutions that have been reached at this meeting. Permit me stress the importance of intelligence sharing and the need for continuous collaborative measures to curtail trans-border security concerns. The outcome of this meeting will be forwarded to appropriate ministries and agencies in Nigeria for prompt implementation.

What message for the people of Cameroon and Nigeria as they jointly work to surmount common challenges?

The people of Nigeria and Cameroon must always bear in mind that we are not only neighbours but historically, we are one family. As such, we have a responsibility to strengthen this peaceful coexistence by building an effective border management system to promote security and prosperity. We nonetheless intend to build upon the success of this session ahead of the 9th session billed for Cameroon. I can assure you that the Nigerian delegation is looking forward to this session and we cannot thank the government of Cameroon enough for the warm hospitality accorded to us during the 7th session in 2019.