South Africa - ANC Activities Grounded Nationwide

The strike action that began yesterday, August 25, 2021 is due to the non-payment workers' salaries.

Activities of the ruling party in South Africa, The African National Congress (ANC), have been beached following a decision by the workers to go on strike for unpaid salaries. The strike action was triggered after the Staff were told on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in a letter from ANC General Manager, Febe Potgieter that their outstanding May, June, July and August salaries would not be paid. "As workers of the African National Congress, in all of its offices throughout the nine Provinces, we have been forced to make a difficult decision of downing tools with effect from 26 August," the disgruntled workers said in a statement on Wednesday night.

According to the workers, the management made numerous verbal and written undertakings to address some of their demands by the end of August with the party's political leaders promising to urgently intervene but nothing was done. "We did not want to stay away from work, but due to the hard-line attitude taken by management, that continuous to disregard concerns raised by staff members during a nationwide picket held in June, we are forced to close down the offices.

A South African local newspaper News24 reports that, apart from unpaid salaries, the workers are also demanding that, all employees, who have been with the organization for more than 18 months should be deemed permanently employed and all contributions owed to the provident fund and UIF be paid immediately.

The ANC has been battling with cash flow for months and has an unsettled R80m Sars tax bill. The party deducted pay-as-you-earn tax from staff salaries but did not pay the money over to Sars.

The party started failing to pay salaries in May when Sars garnisheed its allowances from the IEC, which the ANC receives as a party represented in parliament. Last week the ANC was forced to beg its staff, who had embarked on a go-slow in protest, to suspend the industrial action and help the party meet the IEC's deadline of last Monday for registering its more than 10,000 candidates to contest the upcoming municipal elections.