Cameroon: North West - NCC President Stresses Professionalism for Safety

Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse encouraged practicing journalists to standby Professionalism to stay safe in Crisis-rocked, North West region.

The Social responsibility of practicing journalists was topical when the new President of the National Communications Council (NCC), Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse communed with Media men and women in Bamenda on August 24, 2021.

The merits of professionalism featured prominently during the exchange between the visiting President and journalists who took home lessons on professionalism to stay safe while covering news events in the North West region, rocked by Socio- political and security crisis. It was a rare moment for Joseph Chebonkeng to stress the regulatory role of the NCC and a new vision to feature workshops and seminars to help matters for media men and women who have not been privileged with formal training to upgrade their techniques of news gathering and dissemination.

The media men and women were challenged to make a difference by fact checking news stories before delivery. It was all about being relevant in good practices or suffer sanctions from the NCC which is against journalism by ambush. The question and answer session equally featured concerns about poverty not helping matters, State subvention to the private media proliferation of media organs, hate speech amongst media people.

It was against this backdrop that the NCC Boss; decried the lack of humility and disrespect for senior colleagues by most of the young generation of media people who are regrettably; yet to fully master practice. He advised media organs to take responsibility for choices to operate in a little market space of less than 30 million population featuring over 32 TV stations, over 100 radio stations over 500 Cable networks and over 600 news tabloids in Cameroon. In the short and long of it. Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse acknowledged challenges in covering events in the North West region and inspired media people to be steadfast, excel and prosper at a time when the social media influence calls for greater efforts in proper verification of facts to best serve the public.