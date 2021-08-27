Tunisia: Over 15,000 Doses Administered in Private Pharmacies Since August 16

27 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered from the start last August 16 of the free-of-charge vaccination campaign in private pharmacies, President of the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists of Tunisia (French: CNOPT) Ali Bsila told TAP Friday.

Nearly 600 out of a total of 2,300 day and night pharmacies across the country joined this campaign. Only 500 of the former are ensuring vaccination pending the supply of the remaining pharmacies.

There are a number of technical challenges that make it difficult for some pharmacists to register on the national vaccination platform evax.tn, he further said.

AstraZeneca is the vaccine being used now in pharmacies for the over 40's.

