Angola: Lunda Norte in Shortage of Specilized Doctors

Dundo — The north-eastern Province of Lunda Norte needs at least 46 more doctors specialized in gynecology/obstetrics, orthopedics, surgery and general practice to satisfy the population's demand, informed this Thursday, in the city of Dundo, Governor Ernesto Muangala.

Speaking at the meeting between the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and members of the local government, Ernesto Muangala said that the province has only 60 physician, including Angolans and foreign, an insufficient number to meet the demand registered in the 113 health units of region.

In the field of Education, the governor called for the construction of 1,526 classrooms, with a view to reducing the number of children out of the education system.

"In this chapter, we also need 1,209 new teachers, the installation of labs in primary education schools, as well as the construction of a public university (... ), and increase the offer of training", he stressed.

On the other hand, he defended the allocation of funds for the construction of four sanitary landfills in the municipalities of Chitato, Lucapa, Cuango and Cambulo, aiming to improving basic sanitation in the province.

The Province of Lunda Norte, with almost one million inhabitants, results from the division of the former province of Lunda, on July 4, 1978.

It is located in the northeast of the country and comprises the municipalities of Chitato (political and economic capital), Cambulo, Caungula, Cuilo, Cuango, Capenda Camulemba, Lucapa, Lubalo, Lóvua and Xá-Muteba.