Namibia: Liberation Heroes and Heroines As Well As 'Modern-Day Heroes' Honoured By Geingob

The President HE Dr.Hage Geingob paid tribute to the heroes and heroines during the dark days of the liberation struggle that ensued and contributed immensely to advancing the cause of freedom, self-rule, sovereignty, and independence.

Geingob said this in a statement on the occasion of the commemoration of the country's Heroes Day on Thursday.

"Today, precisely 55 years ago, a sequence of events transpired that ensured that this historic date of August 26, will remain etched in the annals of our nation's history," he said, adding that not only is this day significant in the context of the struggle for Namibian independence but it also represents a pivotal moment in the struggle for the liberation of the entire Southern African region.

According to Geingob, the achievements that the brave fighters managed on the battlefields, have in their unique way formed part of the road map for the country's national development.

"Without fundamental human rights, the pursuit of development would not be possible and that is why the Liberation Struggle was an absolute necessity," he said.

Geingob said the national heroes have collectively provided the example and inspiration which has formed the bedrock upon which we have built the Namibian House.

"It is for this reason that we must never lay to waste what they valiantly fought for. The best way to honor these remarkable patriots is to emulate the qualities that define them. Let us embody patriotism and develop within us, an altruistic character whereby we show greater concern for the wellbeing of others," he said.

Meanwhile, Geingob also honored 'modern-day heroes', those who have held the frontline in the war against COVID-19.

"I speak of our courageous healthcare workers, Law Enforcement Agencies, and public officials, who since the onset of the coronavirus, have risked their lives daily on the frontlines of this deadly pandemic. Namibia salutes your patriotism, commitment, and sacrifice," he said.