Namibia: Remembering Heroes Past and Present

HEROES' DAY WAS observed yesterday. Isn't there a risk that in future an ever-growing number will view it as just another public holiday?

To put the day in in its context, let's take another look at the meaning and purpose of Heroes' Day.

Across the globe many countries celebrate a heroes' day annually, and, like Namibia, set the day aside as a public holiday.

A heroes' day commemoration often marks the date of a significant event in a country's history or coincides with the birthday of a national hero or heroine.

In Namibia, like in Cape Verde, Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the day marks the start of the struggle for independence.

It also honours the many who died in the process of that country attaining nationhood. Or who subsequently passed on having rendered commendable service to the country.

African countries commemorating a heroes' day annually include, among others, Angola, Cape Verde, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Across the world, in countries where a heroes' day is observed it traditionally commences with the head of state laying a wreath at a memorial. Thereafter speeches are made reminding the nation of the day's importance and significance.

Nations must reflect on the heroic deeds of individuals who placed service above self. It is important to recognise and remember those who made personal sacrifices.

Especially those who made that supreme sacrifice, which is to die for a cause in service of the motherland.

That is part of a country's history and it is important to learn from the past.

A hero is defined as a person of noble character recognised for a courageous act he or she may have performed, people who, in the opinion of others, should have such status and honour bestowed upon them for their special achievements or personal qualities.

Should only the dead be remembered as heroes?

Methinks not. Surely living persons too can be heroes.

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on it is befitting that we remember the many heroes and heroines among us right now.

Those visible ones, such as doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and medical services support staff.

For months now they have worked tirelessly and in trying conditions, often with little equipment and insurmountable challenges faced in the execution of their duties.

Often the saving grace was support from the private sector and the international donor community that arrived in the nick of time.

But heroes of the present should not start and must not end with Covid-19.

Give thought to the unrecognised individuals in a community doing good deeds.

We see them, but sadly all too often fail to acknowledge them. They are just taken for granted.

Those everyday people who care for the less fortunate in a community, seeking no glory, fame or fortune, just doing what they do.

This includes feeding, clothing, caring, and comforting the needy. It comes naturally to them, and they do so out of love for their fellow human beings.

How do or should we acknowledge them? Others are better placed to provide an answer.

For now, let us try to emulate what those unsung heroes do, and lend a helping hand where and whenever we can.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]