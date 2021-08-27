Malawi: Chris Chisoni Fired As Higher Education Loans Board Executive Director

Government has dismissed from employment the Executive Director of the Higher Education Students' Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB),

, citing irregularities in his contract as the reason for his dismissal.

HESLGB Board of Directors say their decision is based on an investigation that commenced late January 2021 after the Board observed Chisoni's second contract as Executive Director had commenced on 14th November 2021, about one and half months after the appointment of the current Board, yet the Board had not renewed the contract as required by the HESLGB Act.

In a press release issued today, the Board says this notwithstanding, it resolved to investigate and ascertain the validity of the contract.

But on July 13, 2021, the Board resolved to terminate the contract on the ground that the renewal of the contract was irregular.

"In particular, the contract was renewed eight months before its expiry and the process of renewal was littered with procedural improprieties that breached the Malawi Public Service procedures and standard practice. The Board sought a legal opinion on the decision from the Ministry of Justice which the Board received on 19th August 2021," reads the release in part.

The Board says the essence of the opinion was that the initial contract was void ab initio as Chisoni was appointed by an authority other than the HESLGB Board and without interviews as required by the HESLGB Act; and that the second contract was also void ab initio as it was a product of an irregular renewal process of an irregular initial contract.

"Stakeholders are therefore advised not to transact HESLGB's business with Mr. Chisoni and to direct all such business to the Secretariat on +265 1795979/955 or +265882586935," concludes the press release.