Namibia: Public Interviews for Ombudsman Post Underway

27 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE first ever public interviews to fill the vacancy of the Ombudsman are currently underway at the Supreme Court in Windhoek.

The interviews are being conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Those being quizzed for the Ombudsman post include the current acting chief executive officer for the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) Ruth Herunga, the secretary to the National Council, Tousy Namiseb and the chief legal officer at the Law Reform and Development Commission Basilius Dyakugha.

The successful candidate will succeed the outgoing Ombudsman John Walters who has served in that position since 2004.

The Namibian Constitution provides that the Ombudsman should either be a judge or a person possessing the legal qualifications which would entitle him or her to practice law in all the courts of Namibia.

Internationally, an Ombudsman is usually an independent, non-partisan official who exercises oversight over public administration.

An Ombudsman has the power to investigate, report upon, and make recommendations on individual cases, administrative procedures, and relevant systemic changes.

This includes cases related to the violations of fundamental rights and freedoms and abuse of power.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X