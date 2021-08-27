Namibia: Public Interviews for Ombudsman Post Underway

THE first ever public interviews to fill the vacancy of the Ombudsman are currently underway at the Supreme Court in Windhoek.

The interviews are being conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Those being quizzed for the Ombudsman post include the current acting chief executive officer for the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) Ruth Herunga, the secretary to the National Council, Tousy Namiseb and the chief legal officer at the Law Reform and Development Commission Basilius Dyakugha.

The successful candidate will succeed the outgoing Ombudsman John Walters who has served in that position since 2004.

The Namibian Constitution provides that the Ombudsman should either be a judge or a person possessing the legal qualifications which would entitle him or her to practice law in all the courts of Namibia.

Internationally, an Ombudsman is usually an independent, non-partisan official who exercises oversight over public administration.

An Ombudsman has the power to investigate, report upon, and make recommendations on individual cases, administrative procedures, and relevant systemic changes.

This includes cases related to the violations of fundamental rights and freedoms and abuse of power.