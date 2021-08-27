Namibia: ACC Keeps On Wasting Resources

27 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
editorial

AT LEAST two cases in the past couple of months have reminded us, in part, why Namibia's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) remains largely ineffective despite being operational for 15 years.

Namibia Wildlife Resource (NWR) employee Esther Ndilula celebrated winning a case in the magistrates' court against the ACC in which she was accused of lying about a driver's licence. The case, which dragged on for years, had always looked minor even if the crime had been committed.

Ndilula's case falls into the category of instances where top ACC investigators, such as Nelius Becker, were reported arresting government drivers for transporting their children to school in state vehicles.

Recently, the ACC made a huge meal about arresting Oniipa Town councillors for allegedly influencing the hiring of a motor vehicle driver who was listed third in the recruitment process.

However much such cases might fit a broad and general description of corruption, the ACC should not be spending scarce resources dealing with allegations of straightforward crimes or matters that the police and administrators in state institutions should be dealing with in the ordinary course of their work.

Grand, sophisticated corruption, especially by people in top positions of authority should be the focus if we ever want to drive home a clear message that corruption does not pay.

