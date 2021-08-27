Namibia: Movie Rape Scene Leads to Father's Arrest

A movie scene about sexual abuse resulted in a Swakopmund father being arrested for allegedly raping his biological daughter for years.

The name of the father is being withheld to protect the identity of his daughter. The suspect, a member of the Namibian Defence Force, has since appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court. A source close to the family revealed that the family was watching a movie at their home in Matutura when a scene about sexual abuse appeared. "The mother then used that storyline to educate her minor children about abuse, saying they should inform her if anything like that happened to them one day," the relative said.

According to the family member, the 14-year-old daughter started crying hysterically and left the living room. "She went into her bedroom, and continued crying. That's when her mother encouraged her to speak out. She revealed that her father has been raping her for years," the relative said yesterday.

Community affairs commander of the Namibian Police in Erongo, Ileni Shapumba, also confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the alleged rape took place between 2013 and 2021, with the last rape occurring in March this year.

He added that the police had through their investigations established that the suspect allegedly exposed his daughter to pornographic material since she was eight, and has since also performed various sexual acts with her.

According to Shapumba, sexual abuse in homes is under-reported, resulting in minor children and women suffering in silence for years.

"Look at this case specifically. It had to take a movie for someone to come forward. We should really take it upon ourselves as parents and community members, and make it our duty to report our brothers and sons who are committing these acts. That is the only way we will save our women and children from sexual abuse" the officer stressed.

Another relative said the entire family is still in shock as the incident happened in a close-knit family.

"The mother had seen some behavioural changes in her daughter, but never suspected that sexual abuse was happening right under her nose," the relative continued. She said they hope the father feels the full wrath of the law for his selfish actions, if convicted. Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody, and his case was postponed to 5 October for further investigations.