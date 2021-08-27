Namibia: Insurers Face Covid-19 Claims Test

THE tourism and hospitality sector in both Namibia and South Africa is facing a crisis, with financial losses deepened due to insurance companies' rejection or delay of business-interruption insurance claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When it comes to larger claims in Namibia, several insurers are fighting hard to limit the amounts and indemnity period for which they are liable.

Journalist Linda de Jager (LDJ) spoke to the vice president of the International Insurance Law Association, Birgit Kuschke (BK), who is a professor in mercantile law at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, to shed light on this issue.

LDJ: What is the current status of insurance claims for business interruption caused by Covid-19 in South Africa, in view of court cases and appeals related to claims in the tourism and hospitality industry?

BK: The South African judiciary has, as is the case internationally, found mostly in favour of the policyholders. Insurance companies have been paying out to the policyholders or offering settlements. A legal precedent has definitely been set in South Africa. Our laws are very similar. Therefore I think that the precedent set for Covid-19 scenarios in South Africa will apply in the Namibian courts in the same manner.

LDJ: What about the cases that are pending in South Africa?

BK: The cases that are pending are where the policyholders have decided to hold the broker - who was supposed to procure proper insurance cover - liable to pay, and a case is pending on the interpretation of a specific policy wording.

LDJ: Why this change in tack?

BK: Insurance companies are primarily being held liable by their policyholders. However, the brokers, who facilitated the insurance and promised cover based on risk analysis of the policyholder's situations and failed to foresee Covid and the business interruptions it could cause, are now being targeted by the policyholders as a possible second course of recourse. We have been expecting to see that for a while, because not all policyholders succeed with their Covid-19 claims against their insurers.

LDJ: The evaluation of causation in Namibia has been a point of contention. Will the interpretation of causation be different in South Africa?

BK: I do not see the evaluation of causation and the interpretation of the clauses in Namibia being extremely different as they are similar to South African law. The development in law has not been to deviate radically in these cases.

Cases were heard all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal, and to date the policyholders were always the successful parties in the litigation. In terms of the South African law the business-interruption claims were found to be triggered by the virus that resulted in the lockdown.

The Covid pandemic required by necessity government intervention, and that caused loss. It is therefore a continuous event. The virus and the lockdown are inextricably linked, causing the loss.

If you think the virus away, would the lockdown still have happened? No. If you think the lockdown away, would the virus still have been there? Yes. And that is why the virus remains, together with inevitable lockdown, the cause of loss.

In essence that is what the fight is about. The insurers lost, in most countries, so I deem it extremely favourable that a group of insureds or policyholders take their case to the Namibian courts as well.

LDJ: Some brokers have claimed that the insurers cannot pay because they were not sufficiently reinsured. Does this argument hold any water?

BK: The only way in which a direct insurer could deny liability by stating that it cannot pay the policyholder because its reinsurer did not pay it, is where that was expressly stipulated in the insurance contract. The insurer's duty to pay is not automatically dependent on whether the insurer receives payment from its reinsurer. That is blatantly incorrect.

LDJ: Several policyholders in the tourism and hospitality industry still have not been paid in Namibia, except for smaller claims, 18 months down the line in spite of legitimate business-interruption clauses in their insurance contracts. What would you say to Namibians right now who are in despair?

BK: Not to lose faith, because international judgements and South African judgements are in favour of the policyholder on the main turning point issues. A second point is to form groups, join resources, and follow the procedures by approaching the financial supervisory bodies, and approaching the courts as a group. And I would really recommend pressure by groups and societies on these insurers to try and get interim payments made, as was done in South Africa. And then pursuing claims because there is merit, where the policies provide for business-interruption cover.

LDJ: Some say insurance companies will go insolvent if they pay out all these claims.

BK: When Covid struck SA and Namibia who went into big lockdowns and litigation commenced against the insurance companies, there was a big insolvency panic, yes. But when it came to December 2020 bonuses were still paid out - a clear indication that the companies were not in such financial constraints as one initially thought.

What insurers paid out on business-interruption claims, they in turn saved on a reduction in claims caused by motor vehicle accidents and related injuries.

Yes, the insurance companies are taking some strain. However, many have reached agreements with their policyholders, to pay out the amounts due over a longer time period, which then offers some form of temporary relief for the insurers.

They could postpone their responsibilities to pay over a longer time period. And that of course is something that insurers should consider doing, to help out their policyholders and pay out certain amounts over time.

