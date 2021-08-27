Malawi: Foundation Refurbishes Toilets and Donates Beddings to a Clinic

A local charity organization, Odillo Sambaya Foundation, has refurbished toilets and donated beddings to Chimvu Clinic in Sub Traditional Authority (ST/A) Boyidi in Thyolo district.

Speaking when he handed over the donation on Saturday, chairperson for the foundation, Odillo Sambaya, said he was concerned that the clinic has been running with broken toilets for a year now following a blockage to the system.

"This problem forced patients, particularly pregnant women, to walk long distances to access toilets and bathrooms," he said.

He said the foundation realized the need to support the clinic through maintenance of the toilets and bathrooms to improve sanitation.

The facility in-charge, Enerst Chisale, expressed gratitude to the foundation for addressing the critical challenge of sanitation at the clinic.

"We needed these toilets and beddings for a longtime. This support has alleviated the challenges we had at this clinic," he said.

He therefore called upon the private sector and individuals to emulate the example shown by the foundation in supporting those in need in communities.

Chimvu Clinic serves over 400 outpatients and handles almost 20 pregnant women from Boyidi and Bvumbwe.