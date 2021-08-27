Malawi: Foundation Refurbishes Toilets and Donates Beddings to a Clinic

27 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

A local charity organization, Odillo Sambaya Foundation, has refurbished toilets and donated beddings to Chimvu Clinic in Sub Traditional Authority (ST/A) Boyidi in Thyolo district.

Speaking when he handed over the donation on Saturday, chairperson for the foundation, Odillo Sambaya, said he was concerned that the clinic has been running with broken toilets for a year now following a blockage to the system.

"This problem forced patients, particularly pregnant women, to walk long distances to access toilets and bathrooms," he said.

He said the foundation realized the need to support the clinic through maintenance of the toilets and bathrooms to improve sanitation.

The facility in-charge, Enerst Chisale, expressed gratitude to the foundation for addressing the critical challenge of sanitation at the clinic.

"We needed these toilets and beddings for a longtime. This support has alleviated the challenges we had at this clinic," he said.

He therefore called upon the private sector and individuals to emulate the example shown by the foundation in supporting those in need in communities.

Chimvu Clinic serves over 400 outpatients and handles almost 20 pregnant women from Boyidi and Bvumbwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X