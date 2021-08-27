Namibia: Brave Warriors Step-Up Preparations for World Cup Qualifiers

27 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Tafel Lager Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria will have a full compliment of players by Sunday ahead of the 02 September clash against Congo in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Samaria called up 32 players last week for the training camp and after starting off with local-based players, the camp moved to Johannesburg on 26 August, with the match set for Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Samaria stated that the preparation are going well as they continue the build up for the opening clash against Congo.

"We have work to do and we are down to it. The players know their roles and its all about doing our best for our country and most of the professionals are joining us as well," he added.

Goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua and his Chippa United teammate Riaan Hanamub as well as Denzil Haoseb have joined the camp. Teberius Lombardt from Zanaco in Zambia too has joined and so has Marcel Papama.

Expected to join on Friday and Saturday are Wangu Gome, Kamaijanda Ndisiro of the Venda Football Academy and the Baroka FC duo of Joslin Kamatuka and Ananias Gebhardt as well as Benson Shilongo.

"Manfred Starke will not be joining us, his club has indicated that due to COVID-19 regulations they will not release him and so we will plan accordingly. We have two big games coming up and we need to make a statement and we will compete", explained Samaria.

The training squad should be complete by Sunday. Immanuel Heita, Kennedy Amutenya and Junior Theophilus are not part of the camp in South Africa.

Namibia will next play Togo on 5 September and the fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021. (NFA).

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X