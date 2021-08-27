Namibia: Ondonga Leaders a No-Show At Sand-Mining Hearing

ONDONGA Traditional Authority leaders on Wednesday failed to attend an appeal hearing between them and the residents of Ondando C village over sand mining.

The hearing was necessitated due to a dispute over the suspension of sand-mining activities at Ondando C in the Oshikoto region.

Minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta chaired the hearing.

The aim of the hearing was to decide on the continuation of sand-mining activities.

Shifeta yesterday said the traditional authority did not attend the hearing, since they felt it was conducted at short notice.

"They wrote an apology citing short notice. I just learnt about that when we were about to constitute the hearing," Shifeta said.

He said he received a letter from Ondonga Traditional Authority lawyer Elize Angula on Tuesday night, informing him the authority would not attend the appeal hearing.

"Now, the secretary of appeal is going to invite another meeting in the future so we can resolve the matter," he said.

Ondonga chief administrator Nicky Uugwanga yesterday said: "Maybe we have not been properly invited. There are procedures as to how appeal hearings are convened."

In June environmental commissioner Timoteus Mufeti suspended sand-mining activities at Ondando C village.

At the time, Mufeti said the suspension was due to non-compliance with the conditions of the environmental clearance certificate for sand and gravel mining at the Ondando sandpit.

Some of the contraventions reported and observed, Mufeti said, include the disturbance of the underground water at the site, and the construction and operation of a gravel road to and from the site without appropriate authorisation.

He ordered the traditional authority to rectify all non-compliance by 31 August.

Mufeti warned that failure to do so would result in his office taking legal action against the authority, which, upon conviction, could receive a fine of N$500 000.

Mufeti said should the traditional authority wish to object to his decision it should do so within 14 days of receipt of the order.