Namibia: Fix the City's Dysfunctional Administration

editorial

WINDHOEK, the capital of Namibia, is in urgent need of sound leadership and solid administration. It has lacked both for the past decade and longer.

The lack of leadership was again highlighted by selective budget information made public by the management this week.

And, despite media queries for further information and clarifications, the city's administrative heads have simply failed to be transparent. Nor does it help if city politicians duck and dive when push comes to shove.

How can accountability and good governance be accomplished without basic financial information being made available to the residents who fund the Windhoek municipality's activities?

Among key promises made by city politicians is accountability and sound governance.

While the municipality deserves a thumbs up for moving into the digital age by streaming council meetings via the internet and providing some council documents online, it needs to do more to ensure that the public is fully informed.

Media requests for financial reports have gone unanswered for years. Their website or electronic platforms are akin to an ancient desert with no water.

When the city releases its budget, as happened this week, it's so carefully selected and, in places, badly labelled that it fails to provide residents with a basic appreciation of how their payments for rates are deployed.

The last financial report for the City that the auditor general's office shows on its website was for 2017. Even then, auditor general Junias Kandjeke concluded: "I believe that the audit evidence that I have obtained is insufficient and inappropriate to provide the basis for an audit opinion."

How reliable then is the latest budget if the capital city's administrators cannot provide audited financial statements?

There have been suggestions over the years that city councillors should be full-time positions. As it is, their current salaries can certainly be regarded as at least well in line with high-level full-time jobs. The current 'side-hustle' arrangement does not do justice to these positions.

If city councillors are serious about gaining the confidence of residents, they need to be open about key information if they want voters to keep them in power.

And they should go even further by involving residents in the budgeting process if they want to engage the public with a responsive administration.

The City's prime responsibility is to the people it serves. They need to be inclusive, accountable, and performance driven.

It is imperative that the City of Windhoek's affairs should be an open book.