Malawi: MP Jiya Says Completion of Kauma - Area 44 Bridge, an Indicator of Chakwera's Fulfilment of Promises

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Centre, Alfred Jiya, says the completion of the state-of-the-art K300Million bridge, which connects Kauma and Area 44 crossing Lilongwe River, is the manifestation that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is determined to deliver on his campaign promises.

Speaking when he inspected the project on Thursday Jiya, said the bridge is of huge economic value to people of the two areas.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator said, among others, that the bridge will boost education, as it provides students with any easy access to schools in area 44, which used to be a big problem before the bridge was constructed.

"On access to health services, women were dying when the river was full. But now, they will be able to cross the river and attend to maternal services. On agriculture and general micro economy, this bridge will help farmers from both sides to transport their produce and sell to either both sides. So, this bridge is very important due to the above underlined factors," he said.

However, Jiya compolained that the project delayed due to funding. The MP said the project was supposed to be concluded by December 2020, but had to stop at some stage due to lack of funding.

He commended the current regime for funding the project.

Jiya said he was happy with the progress of the project. He said the community has lost more than 15 people who have been attempting to cross over the make shift bridge.

"I know three people who lost their lives here and these are the people who could have contributed to the national building," said Jiya.

Lilongwe City Centre has currently four bridges projects.

These include Mchokwe Bridge project at the upper Nankhaka river, Senti Bridge at Lower Nankhaka River and Mgona Bridge project at Middle Nankhaka River, which joins Roberts in Kanengo Industrial area.