Namibia: Graig Elected Hockey President

THE Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) has elected former captain of the national men's hockey team and well-known Namibian business personality, Reagon Graig, as its new president.

Graig was nominated by DTS, and elected to the post after defeating his only challenger, James Mnyupe, who was nominated by Saints.

Graig succeeds Marc Nel as NHU president after the latter recently passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Graig started his hockey career in 1989 as a scholar at St Paul's College and went on to make his mark as a player at the highest level.

In 1990 he joined the Men's Premier League side Pirates, playing for them till 1994, and the following year made his international debut in a test against South Africa.

In 1995 he went to South Africa for studies and played for the University of Cape Town till 1998.

In 1996 he represented Namibia at the African Cup of Nations in Pretoria, South Africa, and four years later once again competed at the African Cup of Nations in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

After a stint with Constantiaberg Hockey Club in 2000, he returned to Namibia the following year and rejoined Pirates for two years, before joining Ramblers in 2003.

In 2001 he captained Namibia for the first time in a series against Botswana, and continued to represent his country against Botswana in 2003, at the 2005 Afcon in Pretoria, and at the 2007 South African indoor series.

Besides his playing career, Graig has also been involved in the game as a coach and an official for more than three decades.

"As NHU president, I would love to see the players at the centre of the sport, and nurturing talent from schools hockey to playing for the senior national teams.

"We need to increase the number of supporters by actively marketing the positive image of hockey and by creating a fun family experience at games. To achieve these goals it is key that we are well governed and provide the right facilities to create a 'home for hockey," he said.

"By bringing the business of hockey into the mix we can raise the necessary funding to support our development programs and further the element of professionalism in the sport," he added.

In honour of former president Nel, an early priority of Graig will be the completion of the hockey astroturf at the Doc Jubber Hockey Stadium - a project that was initiated by Nel. The PRO of the NHU, Janine van der Merwe said they still needed funds to complete the project.

"We need a few million dollars to complete the astroturf project. All the groundwork has been completed, but we need funds to lay the astroturf and to complete all the facilities around the field, like the grandstand and the club house. We want to create a home for hockey and restore the old Jubber fields so that we can host international games and do development work there," she said.

One of the first national team challenges under Graig's guidance will be the national under 21 men's team travelling to South Africa to compete in a five-match test series against the South African u21 team. The Namibian u21 team was supposed to compete in the Junior Africa Cup in Namibia in August, but the tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, and as such, South Africa and Egypt qualified automatically based on their past performances.

"South Africa invited us to help with their preparations for the u20 World Cup, but it will also provide valuable preparation for us for the senior African Cup of Nations tournament that takes place in Ghana in January 2022, since about three quarters of the u21 players also in the senior squad," Van der Merwe said.

Van der Merwe called on the private sector to assist in the growth of hockey, by contributing funds for the completion of the Doc Jubber Hockey Stadium, or by supporting Namibia's national teams in preparation for upcoming tournaments. Graig can be contacted at [email protected]