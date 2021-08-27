Malawi: MITC Secures International Market for Legumes and Livestock

27 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) says it has secured an international market for agriculture produce like legumes and livestock.

The Centre's Board Chairperson Carlo Chokhoto told reporters in Lilongwe on Thursday that MITC, through embassies, market research and contacts identified markets for a number of agriculture commodities and livestock.

"There is a high demand of legumes in large volumes to be supplied to these markets which have already been secured as well as livestock like poultry," he said.

Some of the legumes include 218 tonnes of sesame seeds mostly needed in China and the United Arab Emirates, 98,000 tonnes of beans in Tanzania, South Africa and Zimbabwe, 35,000 tonnes of rice in DRC, tea, macadamia nuts and coffee in Japan.

In addition, cow peas, pigeon peas, soya, and sunflowers are needed in countries like India and Zimbabwe respectively.

Other new commodities on the market are honey with a high demand in South Africa (320 tonnes), tomatoes and pineapples which are also on high demand.

He further said poultry is mostly needed in the neighbouring Mozambique at a volume of 50 tonnes.

He encouraged Malawian farmers to aggregate themselves and form cooperatives because one smallholder farmer cannot satisfy the demand.

Chokhotho said the trade centre has opened up opportunities for farmers to sell their products to maximize their profits through export.

All eligible businesses, commercial farmers and cooperatives should take advantage of the opportunity, he said.

He said the centre will facilitate all the deals for each commodity and therefore businesses, commercial farmers or cooperatives should contact their offices.

Deputy Director for Trade, Diamond Chikhasu, said all necessary policies and laws are in place to make sure that there is a conducive environment for business.

"We have policies like trade, investment policies as well as National Export Strategy which are there to help in these business deals," he said.

Malawi's economy largely depends on agriculture with tobacco as a major forex exchange earner.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X