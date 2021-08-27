Zimbabwe: Staff Shortages Hamper Local Authorities Audits

A number of local authorities failed to submit accounts to the Auditor General dating back to as far as 2016 due to shortages of personnel and outdated audit systems.

A number of local authorities that include Makonde Rural District Council, Chipinge Rural District Council, Gweru City Council, Hwange Local Board, Insiza Rural District Council and Matobo Rural District Council appeared before the Public Accounts Committee sub-committee on local authorities chaired by Chegutu West legislator Cde Dexter Nduna after they were cited by AG Mrs Mildred Chiri in her 2019 report for failure to submit accounts for audit.

The Public Finance Management Act compels public bodies including local authorities to submit their accounts for audit annually.

Some of the reasons cited for the delays by the local authorities include inadequate skilled personnel, incompetence and reliance on manual systems of audit that are cumbersome.