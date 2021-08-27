Angola: Cuando Cubango - Authorities Evaluate World Heritage Proposal

Luanda — The secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, and the government of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, Júlio Bessa, assessed this Thursday the project for the candidacy of the historic area of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale as a World Heritage place.

The Angolan government considers that Cuito Cuanavale has appropriate material and historic conditions to become a World Heritage place and its application has already been submited to UNESCO.

During the meeting, the two entities also analyzed issues related to the elaboration of the Angolan Lisguistic Map, as well as the need to create an archive and a provincial library in Cuando Cubango.

The project to open the Cuando Cubango Culture House, the situation of traditional authorities in Cuando Cubango Province, the registration plan and the preparation of the fourth meeting on traditional authorities was also addressed by both officilas.