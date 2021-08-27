Angola: Cuando Cubango - Authorities Evaluate World Heritage Proposal

26 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, and the government of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, Júlio Bessa, assessed this Thursday the project for the candidacy of the historic area of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale as a World Heritage place.

The Angolan government considers that Cuito Cuanavale has appropriate material and historic conditions to become a World Heritage place and its application has already been submited to UNESCO.

During the meeting, the two entities also analyzed issues related to the elaboration of the Angolan Lisguistic Map, as well as the need to create an archive and a provincial library in Cuando Cubango.

The project to open the Cuando Cubango Culture House, the situation of traditional authorities in Cuando Cubango Province, the registration plan and the preparation of the fourth meeting on traditional authorities was also addressed by both officilas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X