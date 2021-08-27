Nigeria: The Meteoric Rise of Super Eagles Striker, Kayode Olarenwaju

The rise of Olarenwaju Kayode in football did not come as a surprise to many due to his skillful display during the Under-20 World Cup in 2013. Kayode was among the brightest players in the tournament having scored three goals. Precious Ugwuzor, who profiled the Super Eagles striker, writes on his meteoric rise and his recent venture into real estate with the signature "Cave by LK8"

Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Turkish club Sivasspor, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, and the Nigeria national team.

Career Trajectory

Olanrewaju Ayobami Kayode started his football career at club level in February 2010 when he signed for Asec Mimosas after he played for the Nigeria Under-17 team at the 2009 FIFA, Under- 17 World Cup.

He was later called-up for the Under-20 Nigeria team to play for the qualifiers to the African Youth Championship in Libya. He finally got his chance to play for the Super Eagles when he was invited to play a friendly against Bafabafana of South Africa in a game which ended 1-1.

He left Asec Mimosas on February 2, 2012 and joined Swiss Club Fc Luzern on loan till November 30, 2012. On October 10, 2013, Kayode signed a one year contract with Israeli Club Maccabi Netanya. After a successful season with Maccabi Netanya, scoring 13 goals and six assists, Kayode further went on to sign a four-year deal with Fk Austria Wien.

On August 17, 2017, the current England Champion, Manchester City signed Kayode on a four year deal and immediately loaned him out to Girona football club in Spain for the 2017-2018 season.

On March 2, 2018, Kayode was loaned to Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine after his loan at Girona. On August 9, 2019, Kayode Olanrewaju was loaned to Turkish super league side Gazisehir Gaziantep and is currently on loan at Sivasspor where his performance has been superb.

The Footballer as a Real Estate Investor

A silent achiever, he has silently built successful businesses in Lagos and beyond through his company De J-s. The group has sponsored several construction of homes with the signature "Cave by LK8".

In most circles, it's noted that even if Kayode decides to retire from active football, he already has businesses to sustain himself unlike others who after playing football for prominent clubs abroad will still go broke because of their extravagant lifestyle.

Kayode is, no doubt, one of the most successful Nigerian footballers ever. Unarguably, Kayode can boast of having the most beautiful house in Lagos. His taste for quality and beauty is none to be compared with. His uniquely beautified property located at Pinnock Beach Estate, which is one of the most expensive estates in the state, is one that you hardly pass through without wowing.

In fact, the commissioning of his ultramodern deluxe mansion in the upscale Lekki area of Lagos Pinnock Beach Estate to be precise, was graced by a stellar cast of A-list personalities, comprising ex-internationals, Obafemi Martins, Kalu Uche, House of Representatives member, Oloye Akin Alabi; music crooner, Korede Bello; Dynamo Moscow's midfielder Sylvester Igbonu; Austria Wien forward Bright Edomwonyi; celebrity WAGS like wife of Ogenyi Onazi, thus reuniting old friends.

It was a gathering of top celebrity football, political and entertainment stars. The mansion which was built in less than a year is a two-storey building complete with all things majestic, colourful and royal. The ground floor has a palatial living room, kitchen, a convenience room, a classy bar, an ultra-fit cinema room and a trendy elevator system that goes to the first and second floors.

Kayode the Family Man

Of course, the popular saying that behind every great/successful man there stands a woman is epitomised in Kayode's success story. As he is busy focusing on making the money, his loving wife, Barrister Dora Kayode, who is also his agent is busy investing wisely. Her main hobby is watching her hubby play football and score goals. They are happily married and have three gorgeous sons together.

Best Form

Kayode is no doubt the hottest Nigerian striker. Since his return to Turkish Super League side Sivasspor, Kayode has netted twice. Reacting to his brilliant performance after this season, the Nigerian forward reveals that his best is yet to come.

"What's coming is better than what is gone, thank God for the brace and assist, thanks to my teammates, coaching crew and of course the fans."

According to his wife and his agent, Kayode is battle ready for the challenges in Europe now as he is in his best possible form. His mindset is on the team, physically and mentally to contribute his very best in order to ensure that Sivasspor has an astoundingly excellent, brilliant and fantastic season in the Europa Conference League, the Turkish Super League and the Domestic Cup competition in Turkey.

Kayode is a proven scorer, who was among the Europa League leading scorers in the last season where he finished behind Yusuf Yazıcı of Lille (six goals), Lukáš Juliš of Sparta Praha and Mikael Ishak of Lech Poznań both with five goals.