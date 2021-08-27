Zimbabwe: Zifa Worried About Mamutse Suspension

ZIFA leadership are worried by the continued suspension of the chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, who is being investigated by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Mamutse was suspended together with the Sports Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriho to pave way for an inquiry into how a number of national football teams were cleared for international assignments in violation of the national COVID-19 regulations last year.

ZIFA have lodged an appeal with the Administrative Court to challenge Mamutse's suspension by the Sports Commission.

The ZIFA chief also stands to answer questions over the expulsion of the Young Warriors from the Under-17 COSAFA tournament in South Africa on age-cheating allegations.

However, ZIFA are beginning to feel that prolonged absence of their chief of secretariat is beginning to affect their operations. The association's spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said the issue was discussed at the recent ZIFA board meeting.

"The Executive Committee noted with concern, the continued suspension of the ZIFA General Secretary, Mr Joseph Mamutse for over eight months without a disciplinary hearing by the SRC.

"The Board resolved to keep engaging but hoping for quick settlement of the matter at the administrative court. It is worrisome that an Association preparing for important national assignments continues to operate without a General Secretary," said Gwesela.

In reaching the decision to suspend Mamutse and Mupazviriho, the Sports Commission noted among other shortcomings that:

"1.1 The Zimbabwe National Women's Football Team left Zimbabwe to participate in a tournament in South Africa without the necessary approval from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation ('Sports Ministry') in conjunction with the Ministry of Health & Child Care ('Health Ministry') in light of the COVID-19 Regulations and attendant directives thereto;

"1.2 The Zimbabwe National Under 17 Girl's Football Team left Zimbabwe to participate in a tournament in South Africa without the necessary approval from the Sports Ministry in conjunction with the Health Ministry in light of the COVID-19 Regulations and attendant directives thereto;

"1.3 The circumstances under which the Zimbabwe National Under 17 Boy's Football Team left Zimbabwe to participate in a tournament in South Africa without the necessary approval from the Sports Ministry in conjunction with the Health Ministry in light of the COVID-19 Regulations and attendant directives thereto;

"1.4 The circumstances under which the Zimbabwe National Under 17 Boy's Football Team was nonetheless disqualified from participating in the said COSAFA tournament on allegations of including overage player(s) in the side."