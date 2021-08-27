Namibia: Athletes Brace for Tokyo Furnace

NAMIBIA'S athletes will have to contend with more than just Covid-19 and their fired-up rivals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Yesterday, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) issued methods to counteract the effects of adverse weather to enable athletes to perform at their best.

The IPC said health and safety countermeasures against Covid-19 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games remain a priority.

However, athletes should be mindful of the heat, with temperatures expected to reach the high 30s, but hotter with humidity.

"We can't just think Covid is the main health issue when it comes to the athletes and performance. Heat is going to be a real challenge. We're all here experiencing that, and it's going to get hotter in the coming days." said IPC Medical Committee member Nick Webborn.

From a Namibian persuasion, Lahja Ishitile would have had relatively comfortable weather earlier this morning when she was expected to compete in the women's T11 long jump.

Veteran sprinter Ananias Shikongo is due to compete in the T11 400 m heats tomorrow morning and semi-final at midday.

Johannes Nambala has a similar schedule to Shikongo on Sunday when he runs in the men's T13 100 m event.

The T11 400 m final is 20 minutes before the T13 final on Sunday.

Athletes' performance and health can be adversely affected in a hot environment.

"Being aware of what can happen is important, particularly for athletes with certain impairments," Webborn said.

"For example, athletes with a spinal cord injury have limited thermoregulation, and can't cope with the heat in the same way. They need to be extra vigilant and take preventive measures before it is too late."

Different impairments pose different risks.

Webborn explained: "The adaptive equipment limit used in Para sport also needs to be considered when trying to manage heat. In able-bodied sport, hand cooling is used a lot, but if you use gloves in wheelchair sport for example, that may be harder.

"So you have to think about the methods you can use, and when you can use it in your sport in relation warm-up breaks in competition and in recovery to find out what's going to work for you in your particular environment. And that's why it takes a lot of preplanning and experimentation."