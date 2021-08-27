Zimbabwe: Two Minors Die in Inferno As Veld Fire Guts Teachers' Houses

TWO minors, aged five and six, were burnt beyond recognition when a veld fire swept through Mitchel Primary School in Hurungwe East constituency yesterday.

The fire ravaged three staff houses destroying property and grain.

Hurungwe district development coordinator and Civil Protection Unit (CPU) head, Mr Andrew Tizora confirmed the sad development adding teams from the Office of the President, Environmental Management Agency (EMA), CPU, Public Works and other departments have been deployed to go and assess the damage.

"I can confirm that there was a fire that destroyed houses belonging to staff at Mitchell Primary School in Hurungwe East constituency which resulted in the death of two minors," he said.

EMA's provincial spokesperson, Mr Munyaradzi Nhariswa was waiting for a team on the ground to issue a comment while Hurungwe East Legislator, Ngoni Masenda said he would assist the grieving family and teachers who lost property and valuables.