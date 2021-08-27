Zimbabwe: Two Minors Die in Inferno As Veld Fire Guts Teachers' Houses

27 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

TWO minors, aged five and six, were burnt beyond recognition when a veld fire swept through Mitchel Primary School in Hurungwe East constituency yesterday.

The fire ravaged three staff houses destroying property and grain.

Hurungwe district development coordinator and Civil Protection Unit (CPU) head, Mr Andrew Tizora confirmed the sad development adding teams from the Office of the President, Environmental Management Agency (EMA), CPU, Public Works and other departments have been deployed to go and assess the damage.

"I can confirm that there was a fire that destroyed houses belonging to staff at Mitchell Primary School in Hurungwe East constituency which resulted in the death of two minors," he said.

EMA's provincial spokesperson, Mr Munyaradzi Nhariswa was waiting for a team on the ground to issue a comment while Hurungwe East Legislator, Ngoni Masenda said he would assist the grieving family and teachers who lost property and valuables.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X