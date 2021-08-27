Zimbabwe: Joint Committee Set to Manage Caledonia

27 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Government has constituted a joint committee comprising officials from three local authorities to manage the affairs of Caledonia urban settlement in Goromonzi district, as the Second Republic moves to bring sanity and regularise it into an upmarket settlement.

The joint committee will be constituted by people seconded by Ruwa District Council, Harare City Council and Goromonzi Rural District Council.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo made the announcement today in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette published this morning.

Caledonia, a sprawling settlement east of Harare on a farm of the same name, has been synonymous with chaos, poor sanitation and irregular settlement.

It has no proper roads, electricity, clinics, schools, water and sewer reticulation facilities and other essential social amenities for proper human habitation.

The three local authorities have since made council resolutions to give legal effect to the formation of that joint committee.

