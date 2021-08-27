Namibia: Resilient Medium-Scale Farmer Dreams of Feeding the Nation

AGRIBANK'S production loan beneficiary and medium-scale horticulture farmer, Nelson Ashipala, is a medium-scale crop producer in the Kavango West region who aspires to feed as many Namibians in the north-eastern regions of the country as possible.

Ashipala, whose farming journey started five years ago, after he acquired a production loan from Agribank, grows crops such as maize, cabbage, butternuts, onions, and tomatoes on a 30-hectare piece of land he leases from Agribusdev's Sikondo farm in the Kavango West region.

Though he farms on a part-time basis, Ashipala has recruited an experienced full-time farm manager.

He also employs four permanent workers, and about seven to eight seasonal workers during harvesting seasons.

"According to statistics from the Namibia Statistics Agency, Kavango West is the second-poorest region in the country.

"So, being able to recruit, feed and support households is what drives me to persist with farming. In the end it brings me joy, given that I feed at least a few mouths in the country," Ashipala says.

One of his approaches to farming is to constantly ensure the transfer of knowledge among his employees, as it enhances performance at the farm, he says.

In the near future, he plans to resign from his eight-to-five job to concentrate on his farming business, and to be able to supply the market in the north-eastern regions with food, while creating more employment opportunities for rural young people.

Speaking about challenges he encountered in his farming journey, Ashipala highlights the lack of access to the market and the high cost of production inputs.

"The farmers have the will to produce, but the market is just not there. One must push for the market. There are times when we end up throwing away our produce just because there is no market," he says.

He therefore appeals to the relevant authorities to secure the market for local producers and ensure more consultation between industry regulators and producers.

Ashipala, however, advises fellow young people who want to start farming to do research and equip themselves with skills and farming techniques before they embark on their farming journey.

He warned that though farming can be rewarding, it requires patience and perseverance for one to reap its rewards, as there are no shortcuts.

"Many people think when one goes into farming, you automatically become a millionaire. You can never become a millionaire overnight in farming.

"Yes, farming can be rewarding, particularly when it is done correctly from the first step until the end, however, it requires time and patience.

"So, if you have a passion for farming, do your groundwork, and chase your dreams."

- Agribank