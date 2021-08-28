Nigeria: Bandits Release 32 More Students of Kaduna Baptist School

27 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Thirty-two more students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have regained freedom.

Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the victims' release on Friday.

"Thirty-two of the students have been released this evening," he said.

Hayab, who said the students have been reunited with their parents, did not go into details.

The development comes one day after pupils of an Salihu Tanko Islmammiya school in Tegina, Niger State, regained freedom after 88 days in captivity.

A total of 31 students of the Baptist school are still being held by bandits.

Details later...

